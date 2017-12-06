Republicans hold first debate in 2018 race for governor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–A handful of Republicans took the stage in Windsor for the first Republican debate in the 2018 race for Governor. News 8 is your home for Connecticut politics, and we are keeping you in the loop every step of the way in this highly-contested race.

News 8’s George Colli and Tom Dudchik joined Liz Kurantowicz to talk about what they thought of the candidates’ remarks, and the tone of the debate.

“In a state where the Democrats have an overwhelming registration advantage, you would have thought you would have seen more fireworks, and a more passionate argument on why anyone should vote for any one of these guys,” Dudchik said.

Guns, marijuana, and casinos seemed to be the major topics throughout the debate.

Watch the video above for more.

