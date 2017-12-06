See or Skip? “The Disaster Artist,” “Just Getting Started” and “I, Tonya”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You can see James Franco on the big screen this weekend in “The Disaster Artist,” in which he both stars and directs.

“He stars as Tommy Wiseau, the mysterious mastermind behind the room,” explained film critic Jackson Murphy, also known as Lights Camera Jackson. “It’s a 2003 film — a cult classic — basically being known as the best worst movie of all time.”

The film also features Franco’s brother Dave.

“You’ve also got Seth Rogan as the script supervisor,” Murphy said.

The next big release is “Just Getting Started.”

“Well Morgan Freeman stars as a longtime retirement community resident,” Murphy explained. “He’s very popular but then Tommy Lee Jones comes in and he’s getting all the attention especially from the ladies.”

Turns out Freeman is an ex-mob lawyer while Jones is an ex-FBI agent.

Last up is “I, Tonya” about Tonya Harding.

“I saw this back in October at a film festival and I was blown away,” Murphy said. “All of the characters are talking directly to us breaking the fourth wall. They are guiding us.”

Margot Robbie transforms for her role as the disgraced figure skater

“Boy she is marvelous,” Murphy said. “It’s is quite a performance and you probably will come out of this film with a different perspective of Tonya Harding.”

