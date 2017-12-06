South Windsor police search for suspect in Apple laptop thefts

By Published:
(South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole two laptop computers from the Apple Store in South Windsor on Monday.

South Windsor released a surveillance photo of the suspect on their Facebook page, who they say stole two laptop computers from the Apple store at 401 Evergreen Way. The laptops were valued at $50,000 total.

In the photo, the suspect is seen wearing a brown coat, jeans, a black shirt with an American flag and a blue hat.

Police ask anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact them at 860-644-2551.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s