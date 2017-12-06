South Windsor police search for suspect in Apple laptop thefts

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole two laptop computers from the Apple Store in South Windsor on Monday.

South Windsor released a surveillance photo of the suspect on their Facebook page, who they say stole two laptop computers from the Apple store at 401 Evergreen Way. The laptops were valued at $50,000 total.

In the photo, the suspect is seen wearing a brown coat, jeans, a black shirt with an American flag and a blue hat.

Police ask anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact them at 860-644-2551.