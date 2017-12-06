Stretch Your Dollar: How to get the most out of your Christmas tree

(WTNH)– As you’re making your wish list, you might want to ask Santa for some help in finding a Christmas tree. It may be more difficult and expensive to get a real tree this year so you certainly want to know it lasts!

We’re stretching your dollar with how to get the most out of your tree this season.

This year o tannenbaum is more like no tannenbaum. The National Christmas Tree Association warns it may be harder to find that perfect tree.

Blame the great recession. The CTA says during the 2008 financial crisis, growers planted fewer trees. Some even left the business altogether.

Since it takes between 7 to 10 years for a Christmas tree to mature, last decade’s decisions are affecting today’s prices. Meaning you may have to shell out more money to get the type of tree you’re used to.

Once you do get your tree, keep it fresh longer. When picking it out, pull a branch slowly through your fingers making sure no needles are loose or brittle. Then have it cut.

“This trunk here will seal up with sap so we want to take off about an inch, make sure the tree has a fresh cut on it so we can have all our trees drinking water when they get to your house,” said Nathan Bottoms, Co-Owner, Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm.

Get the tree back in water within two hours

“The most important thing to keep this tree fresh through Christmas is water. Lots and lots of water,” said Bottoms.

Place your tree in an area that avoids direct sunlight and don’t put it near heating vents to ensure your tree lasts through the season.