Study: Small amount of cheese can be good for you

(WTNH)–If you love cheese, you’re going to like this story.

A new study shows that a little bit of cheese can be good for you. The study found that people who ate small amounts of cheese daily were less likely to have a stroke or to develop heart disease than people who never eat cheese, or eat it rarely.

Those who got the most benefit from eating it were consuming just under an ounce and a half a day, a piece about the size of a matchbook.

