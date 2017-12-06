Suspect in Waterbury teen’s murder held on $3M bond

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends of Dominique Pittman reacted angrily Wednesday after a judge ordered that Pittman remain in jail on three million dollars bond.

Waterbury police allege that 27-year-old Pittman shot 16-year-old Evalyce Santiago three times before he crashed his car into a utility pole on Thomaston Avenue Monday night. Pittman claims to have had a sexual relationship with the underage Santiago.

According to the arrest warrant, Pittman told police several variations of the events that happened in the car; finally saying that they argued in the car because Santiago threatened to tell his girlfriend about their relationship. Police say Pittman has three children with Santiago’s aunt.

Officers say Pittman and Santiago were struggling for a gun that Pittman kept in the car, and he confessed to pulling the trigger. Santiago was shot in the head twice.

Pittman’s friends say this doesn’t sound like the man they know.

“Anybody who knows him knows that this is something way out of character,” said Michael Ferguson, a friend of Pittman’s. “This isn’t something we would expect.”

Meantime, some in Evalyce Santiago’s family didn’t expect this either. They are left devastated. News 8 was there as emotions ran deep at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

One friend of Santiago’s that spoke with News 8 said the community is still in shock that she is gone.

She’s 16-years-old. She’s never going to come back. Evalyce used to always smile, she was never bad, she was never a fighter, she did nothing to nobody. She was always happy.”

A woman who says she’s friends with both families told News 8 it will take a long time for everyone to heal.

I know both families, both sides, so it’s sad all the way around. I believe in being innocent until proven guilty. We’re all in shock. Nobody has all the facts yet.”

Dominique Pittman will be back in court on December 20th.