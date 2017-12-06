The Force is strong with this family’s ‘Star Wars’-themed Christmas card

By Published: Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) — The Force is strong with this family’s “Star Wars”-themed Christmas card.

Photographer Josh Rossi has done it again, this time perfectly re-creating “The Last Jedi” movie posters with his wife and two children to delight their friends and family’s mailboxes.

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 1 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Photographer Josh Rossi of Salt Lake City re-created “The Last Jedi” movie posters with his wife and two children. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

“I’m a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan and my wife has been asking me to do some pictures of us so I went all out this year,” Rossi, 33, of Salt Lake City, told ABC News. “I wanted to do this with my daughter for a couple years now, but she was too young to do all the poses I’d want her to do. It just didn’t make sense because she couldn’t hold the light saber. I’ve been waiting forever to do this one, and now is the perfect time.”

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 2 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Nellee “The First Born” Rossi, 4, poses for her “Star Wars”-themed movie poster. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

The proud dad said his creative photography is his favorite “family fun activity.”

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 3 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Josh “The Father” Rossi poses for his “Star Wars”-themed movie poster. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)
2017 12 06 star wars rossi 4 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Roxana “The Mother” Rossi poses for her “Star Wars”-themed movie poster. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

“It’s so unique,” he said. “Afterward, it’s so fun to have these memories and print out these photos. I don’t know what the reaction will be from my daughter and son when they grow up and see all these wacky photos from when they’re little.”

His daughter, Nellee, 4, has been the star of her dad’s handiwork several times now, posing as Wonder Woman and also Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” alongside Rossi as the Beast.

“She thinks it’s normal to have these dresses and costumes now,” he said with a laugh. “She thinks that everybody does this.”

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 5 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Josh Rossi’s daughter, Nellee, 4, proudly holds her family’s “Star Wars”-themed Christmas card. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

For Josh Jr., his 1-year-old son, this is his debut in front of the lens.

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 6 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Josh “Mr. No Sleep” Rossi, 1, poses for his “Star Wars”-themed movie poster. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

“I want to take all these photos and put them in a story book to teach them lessons to have for their kids,” said Rossi. “Every photo shoot I’ve done had a meaning. Wonder Woman was to empower Nellee, then ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was to show her how much I love her for Valentine’s Day, and this one is more family-centered around Christmas. They’re always based around a holiday and togetherness. I want them to have these life and family lessons to give to their kids.”

2017 12 06 star wars rossi 7 The Force is strong with this familys Star Wars themed Christmas card
Josh Rossi and his son, Josh, 1, pose for an epic Jedi victory. (Image Courtesy: John Rossi via ABC News)

ABC News and Lucasfilm, the production company behind “Star Wars,” are both part of parent company Disney.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s