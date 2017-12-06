The latest link between hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer

(ABC News) – Whether it’s the pill, the patch, or a range of other products, millions of women today use hormonal contraceptives; so it’s little surprise that a new study shows that those who take them have an increased risk of breast cancer.

Researchers in Denmark analyzed data on 1.8 million women and found that using any type of hormonal contraceptive was linked to a 20-percent higher risk of breast cancer.

Those who used them for longer periods were at even greater risk.

But the researchers add, while this may sound scary, the overall risk of breast cancer remains small for many women; and the pill has its benefits.

Past research even suggests it protects against other types of cancer.

So the message to women taking hormonal contraceptives—no need to stop immediately.

Instead, talk to your doctor and get the facts.

Because the best choice is always the informed one.