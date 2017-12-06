Video: New London police officer in dance off with student

By Published: Updated:
Officer Dyer from the New London Police Department shows off his moves at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School (Photo: Facebook / New London Police Union)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London police officer has become one the most popular guys in the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School community after a video surfaced showing a fun dance off between the officer and a student.

The video, posted on the New London Police Union Facebook page, shows officer Dyer showing off his moves against a Jackson Middle School student named Amir. Dyer and other officers were at the school bringing students some pizza as the rehearsed for a school talent show.

Amir had some serious moves, and now New London police say Officer Dyer is already working on some new moves for the next time they square off in a dance battle.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s