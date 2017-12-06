Video: New London police officer in dance off with student

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London police officer has become one the most popular guys in the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School community after a video surfaced showing a fun dance off between the officer and a student.

The video, posted on the New London Police Union Facebook page, shows officer Dyer showing off his moves against a Jackson Middle School student named Amir. Dyer and other officers were at the school bringing students some pizza as the rehearsed for a school talent show.

Amir had some serious moves, and now New London police say Officer Dyer is already working on some new moves for the next time they square off in a dance battle.