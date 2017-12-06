Vigil held for Sandy Hook families in D.C.

Related Coverage Controversial gun bill passes House despite protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH)–A vigil to end gun violence was held in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night. Dozens of families who have lost loved ones to gun violence, including families from Sandy Hook, attended the solemn event.

Now in its fifth year, the vigil puts the spotlight on 500,000 Americans that have been killed or wounded by guns since December 2012.

Earlier Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a controversial bill that allows gun owners to travel from state to state with a concealed weapon.

It’s a move that sparked outrage from one Sandy Hook family.

“So we vote no, and we are going to show up, and I am going to continue to keep my promise for my older sister Mary,” Jane Dougherty said.

Her sister Mary was the school psychologist at Sandy Hook. Mary tried to stop Adam Lanza that tragic day.

The bill now will head to the Senate. The NRA supports the legislation, saying it expands gun rights for legal gun owners.