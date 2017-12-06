Vigil held for Sandy Hook families in D.C.

By Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH)–A vigil to end gun violence was held in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night. Dozens of families who have lost loved ones to gun violence, including families from Sandy Hook, attended the solemn event.

Now in its fifth year, the vigil puts the spotlight on 500,000 Americans that have been killed or wounded by guns since December 2012.

Earlier Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a controversial bill that allows gun owners to travel from state to state with a concealed weapon.

Related Content: Controversial gun bill passes House despite protests

It’s a move that sparked outrage from one Sandy Hook family.

“So we vote no, and we are going to show up, and I am going to continue to keep my promise for my older sister Mary,” Jane Dougherty said.

Her sister Mary was the school psychologist at Sandy Hook. Mary tried to stop Adam Lanza that tragic day.

The bill now will head to the Senate. The NRA supports the legislation, saying it expands gun rights for legal gun owners.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s