Vigil held for teen girl in Waterbury as boyfriend held on murder charges

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 27-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 16-year-old girlfriend and then crashing his car will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

More than 100 people gathered to remember Evelyse Santiago at a Waterbury vigil Tuesday night.

Related: Man charged with killing teen girl found shot in crashed car in Waterbury

The family is trying to process that they never got to say goodbye to 16-year-old Evelyse Santiago. Police say her body was found with three bullets wounds in a car that crashed on Thomaston Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend Dominique Pittman is accused of shooting her and then crashing the car. Her family says they knew Pittman well. He was formerly married to Santiago’s sister and had three children with her.

Francisco Rivera is her grandfather but says he raised her like a father.

“I haven’t gone to bed, because I don’t want to go to sleep and wake up without her, I remember her like she left the house,” said Rivera.

Pittman has been charged with murder and various weapons violations. He is being held at police headquarters on a $1 million bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s