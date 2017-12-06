Vigil held for teen girl in Waterbury as boyfriend held on murder charges

Related Coverage Man charged with killing teen girl found shot in crashed car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 27-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 16-year-old girlfriend and then crashing his car will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

More than 100 people gathered to remember Evelyse Santiago at a Waterbury vigil Tuesday night.

The family is trying to process that they never got to say goodbye to 16-year-old Evelyse Santiago. Police say her body was found with three bullets wounds in a car that crashed on Thomaston Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend Dominique Pittman is accused of shooting her and then crashing the car. Her family says they knew Pittman well. He was formerly married to Santiago’s sister and had three children with her.

Francisco Rivera is her grandfather but says he raised her like a father.

“I haven’t gone to bed, because I don’t want to go to sleep and wake up without her, I remember her like she left the house,” said Rivera.

Pittman has been charged with murder and various weapons violations. He is being held at police headquarters on a $1 million bond.