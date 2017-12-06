Warren Schaeffer named Hartford Yard Goats’ new manager

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Like the New York Yankees, the Hartford Yard Goats also named a new manager. Warren Schaeffer is the new fresh face taking over for experienced manager Jerry Weinstein.

Schaeffer is just 32 years old. He came from Class A ball, where he managed the Asheville Tourists.

Schaeffer was drafted by the ‘Goats big league ball club, the Colorado Rockies. He’s lived the life of a minor leaguer and he’s still young, but
he says he can reach the players.

“It just seems easy for me to develop a relationship with the players, I’m closer in age with the players, so they tend to give you their trust a little easier. I just know what they’re going through because I’ve been there, recently those are the best advantages I guess.”

Schaeffer is the third manager the Yard Goats have had in the last three seasons.

