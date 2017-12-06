West Haven mom threatens lawsuit over school asbestos removal

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A wing a West Haven High School wrapped in a cocoon-like tarp isn’t part of a science experiment. Instead, it’s for a massive, two-month long asbestos removal project set to begin soon. It also happens to be the source of a lot of drama unfolding between school leaders and local moms like Christine Barrington.

“It’s very concerning for me,” said Barrington, standing in front of the school while braving the cold. “I’m asking for them not to abate asbestos at all while students are in session,” she said.

State regulations call for the work to be done while students are away, but West Haven received a waiver.

Barrington has a son among more than 1,500 other students at West Haven High. She thinks it’s simply too dangerous to remove cancer causing asbestos while classes are in.

“There hasn’t even been a conversation in terms of doing it at night time, or on the weekends or even after school hours,” she continued.

Another concern she has is there are none of the required warning signs on any of the fencing about asbestos dangers and lung disease risks.

News 8’s Mario Boone spent nearly an hour on the phone with school superintendent Neil Cavallaro. He wasn’t available to go on camera, but did issue a statement saying in part, “…West Haven High School has taken all of the appropriate steps to ensure everyone’s safety … contingency plans are in place in case there are elevated levels.”

But it might not be enough to satisfy Barrington. When asked if she if considering legal action to block the removal of asbestos while students are in school she said, “It’s something that I’m thinking about.”