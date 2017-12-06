West Haven Pop Warner Football Team reaches National Championship Game

ORLANDO, FL (WTNH) — A Pop Warner football team from West Haven is just one step away from a national championship.

The West Haven Varsity Seahawks will play in the Pop Warner Super Bowl for the Division II Junior National title against Florida’s Westchase Colts at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Friday.

The Seahawks defeated Ohio Village in the semifinals Tuesday to reach the title game. The final score was 26-6.

According to a news release from Pop Warner Little Scholars, the Pop Warner Super Bowl is divided into 64 teams competing for a National Championships in two divisions and five age/weight ranges (Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity & Unlimited). The National Cheer & Dance Championships feature more than 300 teams that compete at a five-day long event.

Since 1997, the event has taken place at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex™ during the first full week of December.