Woman sentenced for trafficking teen tattooed with bar code

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman won’t serve any more time behind bars for her involvement in the sex trafficking of a teenager who was tattooed with a bar code to show that she was property.

Neshaya Dozier was sentenced Wednesday to the nine months she spent in federal prison and the seven months she has lived in a reintegration facility since her arrest.

Dozier pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in September.

Related: 2 indicted on charges of sex trafficking a minor

Prosecutors say Dozier was found last year with the 16-year-old victim inside a hotel room.

Authorities say the teen was covered in bruises and had been tattooed on her neck with a bar code and the words “Kin Sin,” a reference to Dozier’s boyfriend.

The defense says Dozier’s boyfriend ran the prostitution ring and Dozier also was a victim.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s