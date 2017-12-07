A new approach to treating patients 65 years & older on Medicare

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Retired Nurse Sandra Munn found what she wanted at Iora Primary Care in Hartford.

“I came here because these people will listen to me,” she says, a trusting bond with her health care providers.

Sandra says, “They of course will make recommendations. Well maybe you want to change this, maybe you want to lose weight, maybe you want to do that. But it’s in conjunction with what I want.”

Care here is only for older patients – age 65 and older on Medicare.

Primary care physician Dr. Rina Garcia says, “As people get older, they’re sicker, they need more time with their doctors.”

It starts in the huddle room, where health coaches like Jessica Ramos begin the day, discussing patients on the schedule.

Jessica explains, “We try and bridge any gap there might be in their care, so that might mean that I go to a specialist’ office with my patient to ensure their voices are heard.”

“We want to provide the time,” says Dr. Garcia, “the care coordination and partnerships with them and their family as they get older.”

More time for patients, overwhelmed with health issues and complicated healthcare system.

“We’ve lived a long time,” says Sandra, “we have a pretty complex issue by now. We have a lot of fears.”

Sandra drives an hour to get here but if needed this doctor’s office can coordinate transportation as well.

A complete healthcare map she says, so she’s better able to navigate whatever ails her.

There’s also a behaviorist health specialist on staff.

For more information, call Iora Primary Care AT 860-546-3447 Or log onto medicarewithiora.com.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s