A new approach to treating patients 65 years & older on Medicare

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Retired Nurse Sandra Munn found what she wanted at Iora Primary Care in Hartford.

“I came here because these people will listen to me,” she says, a trusting bond with her health care providers.

Sandra says, “They of course will make recommendations. Well maybe you want to change this, maybe you want to lose weight, maybe you want to do that. But it’s in conjunction with what I want.”

Care here is only for older patients – age 65 and older on Medicare.

Primary care physician Dr. Rina Garcia says, “As people get older, they’re sicker, they need more time with their doctors.”

It starts in the huddle room, where health coaches like Jessica Ramos begin the day, discussing patients on the schedule.

Jessica explains, “We try and bridge any gap there might be in their care, so that might mean that I go to a specialist’ office with my patient to ensure their voices are heard.”

“We want to provide the time,” says Dr. Garcia, “the care coordination and partnerships with them and their family as they get older.”

More time for patients, overwhelmed with health issues and complicated healthcare system.

“We’ve lived a long time,” says Sandra, “we have a pretty complex issue by now. We have a lot of fears.”

Sandra drives an hour to get here but if needed this doctor’s office can coordinate transportation as well.

A complete healthcare map she says, so she’s better able to navigate whatever ails her.

There’s also a behaviorist health specialist on staff.

For more information, call Iora Primary Care AT 860-546-3447 Or log onto medicarewithiora.com.