‘Big Y’ coming to Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)–Derby is about to welcome in some ‘big’ business. The former Walmart plaza on Route 34 is about to become a Big Y supermarket.

The Springfield-based chain is planning to open a 60,000 square-foot supermarket there. It’ll cost $5 million to build.

The new store is expected to bring in 150 new full and part time jobs, according to a release.

“We are excited to announce this addition to our Connecticut community of stores,” said Charles D’Amour, Big Y’s president and CEO. “We look forward to bringing Big Y’s world class service, quality and selection closer to shoppers in Derby and surrounding communities.”

The store is expected to be open to shoppers in 2019.

