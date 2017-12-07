Convenience store using blue bathroom lights so drug users can’t inject

Related Coverage New website helps addicts find beds available in detox programs

(WTNH)–A gas station and convenience store chain is changing its bathroom lights to help fight the opioid crisis.

The chain “Sheetz” is testing out blue lighting in the bathrooms of a store New Kensington, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour northeast of Pittsburgh.

The blue lights are supposed to prevent drug users from finding veins to inject heroin.

The gas station is getting support from New Kensington Police to help install the lights, according to WGAL-TV.

The station reports that 179 people in the county have died drug-related deaths this year.

