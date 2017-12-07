Could Daylight Savings Time Be Eliminated in New England?

(WTNH) — Since 1918, under President Woodrow Wilson, every March our clocks “spring ahead” allowing for one extra hour of daylight. This practice was inacted as a way to save energy by utilizing natural light. In November, Daylight Savings Time ends where we gain an extra hour of sleep but the sun sets earlier and rises later. States like Arizona and Hawaii as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam do not practice this annual event.

Numerous studies have been researched on the effects of the time changes including an increase in traffic accidents and heart attacks in both the spring and fall time periods, which has pressured state lawmakers to consider the health effects of Daylight Savings Time and even taking it as far as proposing New England breaking off of the Eastern Time Zone.

Several New England states including Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island as well as Florida, South Carolina and Texas have filed bills to make the move to repeal Daylight Savings Time, according to the Washington Examiner.

Massachusetts’ special commission, made up of 11-members, has even said that the state will only consider moving to a year-round Daylight Savings Time, joining the Atlantic Time Zone, if nearly all of New England also participates. So far, only Maine has expressed an interest in moving away from the Eastern Time zone altogether. Ultimately, Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation would have to approve the change.

Senator Terry B. Gerratana, D 6th District, co-sponsored by state Representative Kurt Vail, R-52nd District have introduced Senate Bill No. 33 in regards to an act amending Daylight Savings Time for Connecticut which was brought to a public hearing in February 2017 with no resolution.