Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Three Centuries of Christmas” Historical Experience

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– You can experience “Three Centuries of Christmas” at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Old Wethersfield with a “wintertide” tour through, the 17, 18, and 1900s in Connecticut.

We started our historical yuletide tour in the 1700s. New Englanders didn’t celebrate Christmas but rather new years with a decadent dinner. And it was that day that people also settled their debts.

“So if you owe Mr. Dean any debts… you can go visit him in the back parlor,” said Mrs. Deane.

After delving into their decedent desserts, residents might celebrate the holiday with a dance.

“Everyone should learn how to dance,” said Mrs. Deane.

Next they moved to the 19th century to the Stevens House. So did they really have candles on trees then?

“There really were candles on trees. As well as a variety of home decorations. This in the window, that’s mistletoe.”

Then you can fast forward to the 1940’s, and experience Christmas during “the good old days.”

“You can see the tree with the old fashioned, fat lights on it. Elaborate decorations… these would’ve been handmade,” said Mrs. Dean.

Perhaps the coolest part of the tour, is stepping inside of the quarters where George Washington slept for five nights.

For more information on the tours, click here.