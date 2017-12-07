Events held in Connecticut to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(WTNH)– Thursday is the 76th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. A day President Franklin D. Roosevelt called “a day that will live in infamy.”

Events are happening across the nation Thursday, including in West Haven. The Veteran’s Council is holding an observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. All veterans are invited.

It will be held at the William A. Soderman Memorial Flagpole on the Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park. A service and flag lowering ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.

Our beautiful Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge all lit up in memory of the 2,400 lives lost 76 years ago today ❤️🇺🇸#PearlHarborDay pic.twitter.com/8fvcvHmkgl — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) December 7, 2017

Also happening Thursday is a ceremony to honor the lives lost during World War II and honor those who are still alive.The ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m. at the American Legion in Bristol.

Additionally, more than 250 veterans, who survived the Pearl Harbor attack, will be honored at the Manchester Elks Lodge starting at 11:30 a.m.