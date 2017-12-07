Fairfield garbage truck catches fire after propane tank thrown out

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–There is a big mess in Fairfield on Thursday after a garbage truck caught fire. Trash went flying everywhere in the area around the truck.

The Fairfield Fire Department had the driver dump the flaming trash onto the road so they could put it out. Crews found propane cylinders in the debris, which could have exploded.

Officials remind everyone that propane tanks and other pressurized cylinders should never be thrown in residential waste.

Fire officials are still investigating.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s