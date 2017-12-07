Fairfield garbage truck catches fire after propane tank thrown out

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–There is a big mess in Fairfield on Thursday after a garbage truck caught fire. Trash went flying everywhere in the area around the truck.

The Fairfield Fire Department had the driver dump the flaming trash onto the road so they could put it out. Crews found propane cylinders in the debris, which could have exploded.

Officials remind everyone that propane tanks and other pressurized cylinders should never be thrown in residential waste.

Fire officials are still investigating.