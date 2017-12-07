FBI investigation underway at Newington home

NEWINGTON,Conn. (WTNH)– Newington Police have confirmed to News 8 that there is an FBI investigation happening at a Newington home on Thursday morning.

Police say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at a home on Maple Hill Avenue.

There are several federal agents, as well as Newington police officers, currently on the scene.

There were no other details released regarding the nature of the investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.