Gold Star Memorial Bridge lanes shift this weekend

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday morning commuters will soon see a a big change while going over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge heading south.

“The overhead signs you can see way in the distance had to be relocated to properly align traffic,” said Keith Schoppe with the state Department of Transportation.

For several months now traffic has been traveling on the right side of the I-95 span over the Thames River but soon it will be directed to the left. Preparations to make the switch begin Friday.

“A lot of work all the barriers you see over six thousand feet of them have to be relocated,” said Schoppe.

By the end of the weekend traffic should be traveling in the three left hand lanes while construction moves to the right. Drivers will still be able to get off the downtown New London/Rt. 32 exit on the right.

“We’ll have the barriers go over towards the ramp and there will be plenty of signage,” said Schoppe.

Local traffic getting on the highway will see changes too. Coming from Rt 12 can be a challenge. In fact there was a fender bender while News8 was on the bridge for this story. That left hand merge will be a lot easier after the switch.

“The left lane will be a dedicated on ramp,” said Schoppe. “So they will no longer have to merge. The only downside is on the Bridge Street ramp on the right side of the bridge they’ll now have to merge with the right lane of traffic.”

There will also be one more change to accommodate summer travelers.

“Come Memorial Day we’ll shift the barriers again to the right and we’ll now open four lanes of traffic for the summer months,” said Schoppe.

This time next year the resurfacing part of the project should be complete and all lanes will reopen.