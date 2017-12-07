Hamden Police warn residents of holiday package thefts

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police are reminding people in town to be aware of suspicious activity.

Over the past few days, officers have received several calls about people checking around homes for packages.

The Hamden Police Department says there are several things you can do to make sure your holiday season isn’t ruined by thieves targeting your home.

They suggest:

If you are not home – have packages delivered to your work.

Install a security camera.

Create a neighborhood watch group.

Require a signature upon delivery.