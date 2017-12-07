Hartford mayor Luke Bronin will officially explore run for governor

By Published:
(WTNH / Mark Ciesinski)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will officially explore a run for governor.

Bronin filed papers with the state on Thursday to set up an exploratory committee to join the race.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked with hundreds of people across Connecticut. They’ve shared the challenges that their families and their communities are facing. They’ve also shared their belief that Connecticut is a great place to live, and a great place to raise a family – and that with the right leadership and vision, we can get our state back on track,” Bronin said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Democratic mayor is in his second year in office. He beat out incumbent Democrat Pedro Segarra for the office in 2015.

Related Content: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin actively considering run for governor

Bronin has served in the Obama administration‘s treasury department and worked as General Counsel under Governor Dannel Malloy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s