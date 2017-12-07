Hartford mayor Luke Bronin will officially explore run for governor

Related Coverage Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin actively considering run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will officially explore a run for governor.

Bronin filed papers with the state on Thursday to set up an exploratory committee to join the race.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked with hundreds of people across Connecticut. They’ve shared the challenges that their families and their communities are facing. They’ve also shared their belief that Connecticut is a great place to live, and a great place to raise a family – and that with the right leadership and vision, we can get our state back on track,” Bronin said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Democratic mayor is in his second year in office. He beat out incumbent Democrat Pedro Segarra for the office in 2015.

Bronin has served in the Obama administration‘s treasury department and worked as General Counsel under Governor Dannel Malloy.