MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have confirmed that a water main break has caused Bee Street to close.

Wednesday night, Police crews responded to Bee Street for a water main break.

Crews are still on scene trying to repair the problem.

At this point, Bee Street will be closed indefinitely and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police were unable to comment on the cause of this water main break.

