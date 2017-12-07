Mixed reactions as controversial gun bill moves to Senate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of state’s congressional delegation are demanding that congress take action to prevent gun violence. This comes after the House passed a bill that would make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.

That bill is now getting reaction from those who lost loved ones in Newtown.

There are two very distinct sides anytime the issue of gun control comes up. Both of those sides are reacting to this GOP bill.

It passed in the House largely along party lines. Six democrats voted yes. Fourteen republicans voted no.

The measure basically allows gun owners who have a “state-issued concealed carry permit” to carry a gun in any state that also allows concealed weapons.

Republicans say this will allow people to travel between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Opponents to all of this say the bill could endanger public safety. Some of the family members who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook tragedy are speaking out against this bill. Next week marks 5 years since 20 children and six adults were gunned down inside the school.

The National Rifle Association says it supports this latest gun bill.

“More Americans than ever are carrying firearms for personal protections and an increasing number of those people are running into problems as they travel across the country,” said Catherine Mortenson, National Rifle Association.

“I don’t know what it takes. Honestly I was naïve enough to that 20 school children getting shot in Newtown, Connecticut that would give people pause and say wait a minute,” said

Rep. Louise Slaughter, (D) New York .

Representative Elizabeth Esty says this bill allows dangerous criminals to walk around with hidden guns anywhere and at any time.

Although some argue that’s already happening and the people who have those guns don’t have them legally.

This bill now moves on to the Senate.