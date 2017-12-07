Nathan Carman denies involvement in grandfather’s death

Nathan Carman speaks to reporters after a memorial service was held for his mother, Linda. (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is new information released on the Middletown man who is accused of killing his millionaire grandfather.

Police say 87-year-old John Chakalos was shot to death back in 2013. Although no arrest has been made, one of the suspects was his grandson, Nathan Carman.

According to court papers, Carman denies the allegations that he has anything to do with his grandfather’s death.

Carman has also been in question for the presumed death of his mother. The two of them went fishing back in 2016. When their boat sank, he returned and she did not.

Carman has moved to dismiss a lawsuit to block him from getting inheritance.

