New Haven landmark Sally’s Apizza sold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the pillars of New Haven’s pizza culture has been sold.

Attorney Hugh Keefe, who is representing the Consiglio family, told News 8 that the deal closed Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. The new owners have not been revealed, but Keefe tells News 8 that they are passionate about maintaining the restaurant as Sally’s Apizza.

Robert, Richard, and Ruth Consiglio, who have been running the restaurant since their mother Florence passed away in 2012, will be involved in managing the restaurant indefinitely, according to Keefe.

It is unclear when the new owners will take over operations.

For now, it is still ‘business as usual’ at Sally’s.

