North Haven PD: Man wanted for stealing $800 worth of items from Ulta Beauty

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– North Haven Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from Ulta Beauty on Wednesday night.

North Haven Police tweeted a surveillance photo of the man who they say walked out of the Ulta Beauty Supply store, at 370 North Universal Drive, holding items worth $800, without paying for them.

Last night a man walked out of Ulta Beauty Supply holding items valued @ $800 sounding an alarm. He left in a white Ford Taurus. He has olive skin, 35-45-years-old with short dark hair. Anyone who could identify this suspect is

asked to contact the North Haven Police Department pic.twitter.com/3u7Z1VAegE — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) December 7, 2017

Police say the store’s alarm sounded before the man got into a white Ford Taurus and left the scene.

The suspect is described as having olive skin and being between 35-45 years-old, with short dark hair.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact North Haven Police.