Patriots cheerleaders help make holidays brighter at Connecticut Childrens’ Medical Center

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Some New England Patriots cheerleaders and Hartford police officers are helping make the holidays a little brighter for kids at Connecticut Childrens’ Medical Center.

They visited patients in the hospital on Thursday morning, handing out more than 100 handmade blankets.

“We love events like this, especially around this time of year,” said Kelly Foy with CCMC. “Our patients who have to be in the hospital, nobody wants to be here. It brings a smile to their face, and it’s something they look forward to and go back to school and back home and tell their family and friends about.”

Hartford Wolf Pack players and Sonar the mascot will visit the hospital next week for a holiday party.

