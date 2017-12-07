Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story with News 8

Floyd Welch, 94, of East Lyme, shared his personal story from the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941 (WTNH / George DeYounge)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — At a ceremony to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, News 8 spoke with 94-year-old veteran Floyd Welch, who shared his personal experiences of what happened that historic day.

Welch, who lives in East Lyme, was aboard the USS Maryland when the attack began.

“We went to our battle stations, not believing it was more than a drill. Things by 15-20 minutes, and we heard what turned out to be a couple of bombs.”

Welch was at a holiday veterans gathering at the Elks Lodge in Manchester Thursday afternoon. A warm meal, clothing, and personal care items were given to more than 250 veterans.

