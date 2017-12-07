Police responding differently to reports of minorities being pulled over at higher rates

A Berlin police officer looks for speeding drivers, Aug. 29, 2014.

(WTNH)–Police around Connecticut are responding differently to traffic stop data that shows minorities are pulled over at higher rates.

The report released by Central Connecticut State University analysts last month looked at data from October 2015 to September 2016 that all police departments were required to submit.

Analysts said Troop B state police in North Canaan and departments in BerlinMonroeNewtown, NorwichRidgefield and Darien had “statistically significant” disparities in traffic stops of minorities compared with stops of whites. They say those agencies will be analyzed further.

Some police chiefs have taken action, reducing stops for equipment violations like broken tail lights, which statistically snag more minorities than whites.

Others say the officers are just enforcing laws, and not targeting people based on race. Civil rights advocates and data researchers say departments that have taken action have reduced disparities and improved relationships.

