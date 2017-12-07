Recipe for chocolate truffles

(WTNH) — Farm chef Sherry Swanson from Jones Family Farm prepares a sweet treat for the holidays.

Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients:

1 cup Heavy Cream

10 oz high quality chocolate, not chips, chopped into small pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup freeze dried fruit, crushed in a food processor

Put the chocolate and butter into a medium bowl. In a sauce pot heat the the cream until very warm.

You’ll see bubbles all around the edge of the pot. Do not boil. Pour the warm cream over the

chocolate. Allow the mixture to sit for about 3 minutes and then whisk until all of the chocolate and

butter has melted. If your chocolate doesn’t completely melt you can create a double-boiler by putting

a metal or glass bowl on a sauce pot with boiling water. The mixture will look very broken and milky

to begin with keep stirring until it comes together, thickens and gets glossy.

Pour the melted chocolate onto a sheet pan covered with parchment and allow to cool at room

temperature for about an hour or put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Using a small cookie scoop, portion the truffles into 1/2 tablespoon size balls. Roll the balls to make

them smooth and round. Using gloves makes rolling the truffles easier. Roll the finished truffles in

cocoa powder or crushed freeze dried fruit.