Restaurant worker charged with stealing, cashing checks

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged a Connecticut man with stealing more than $34,000 from the restaurant where he worked.

Officials say 45-year-old George Spiro Moschos, of Stamford, is charged with larceny and 53 counts of forgery. The Stamford Advocate reports that he is being held in lieu $50,000 bail.

Sgt. Steve Perrotta says the restaurant manager contacted police last month after figuring the establishment should have more cash coming in.

Perrotta says restaurant employees discovered 53 checks for amounts in the $600 to $800 range written to Moschos that weren’t a part of his salary. Police say each of the checks had forged signatures.

Moschos has not entered pleas in the case yet. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

