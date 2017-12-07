Several Milford massage parlors shut down

By Published: Updated:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Several massage parlors in Milford are now shut down after a sweeping investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

State officials and Milford police said they found a number of violations at the following locations:

    • Ginko Health Spa – 552 Boston Post Road Milford, CT
    • IP Health Spa – 232 Boston Post Road Milford, CT
    • Merritt Massage – 465 Bridgeport Avenue Milford, CT
    • Lotus Foot Spa – 67 Turnpike Square Milford, CT
    • Salubrious Spa – 517 New Haven Avenue Milford, CT

All five of those parlors were issued “stop-work” orders until they fix the various problems. No details about the problems were released by police, but News 8 will be looking into what those violations are, and will update this story when we learn more.

 

Related: Women speak out about sexual assault at Massage Envy spas

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s