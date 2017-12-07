Several Milford massage parlors shut down

Related Coverage Women speak out about sexual assault at Massage Envy spas

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Several massage parlors in Milford are now shut down after a sweeping investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

State officials and Milford police said they found a number of violations at the following locations:

Ginko Health Spa – 552 Boston Post Road Milford, CT IP Health Spa – 232 Boston Post Road Milford, CT Merritt Massage – 465 Bridgeport Avenue Milford, CT Lotus Foot Spa – 67 Turnpike Square Milford, CT Salubrious Spa – 517 New Haven Avenue Milford, CT



All five of those parlors were issued “stop-work” orders until they fix the various problems. No details about the problems were released by police, but News 8 will be looking into what those violations are, and will update this story when we learn more.

