Snow inching closer to Connecticut, neighbors prepare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready or not, the first snowfall of the season is heading straight for Connecticut. That means neighbors are preparing for the annual battle to keep sidewalks, driveways and cars clear of accumulation.

“I always have salt and my shovels are always read,” said David Fielding. “I already tuned up my snow blower, so it’s all good to go,” he continued.

Workers at a New Haven auto supply store are also ready for the season. Employees stocked up on bags of gravel, windshield scrapers and de-icer to help you keep your car, sidewalks and driveway clear.

“It’s really important, you know, because of black ice,” said Angel Mateo, Auto Zone store manager. “You’re not going to see it, so that would be great to prevent it.”

We also spotted large snow plows pre-positioned in shopping center parking lots across New Haven, ready to battle any accumulation.

Over at the Connecticut Department of Transportation crews began pretreating interstate bridges and overpasses to keep traffic flowing.