Southbound traffic to shift for next phase of Gold Star Memorial Bridge repairs

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A two year project to overhaul an I-95 bridge is taking its next step starting Thursday night. The plan is to shift the southbound lanes of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

This is the next phase of a project that began back in. April. That’s when this traffic pattern started. You can see that all the traffic on the southbound side of I-95 is forced over to the right side of the bridge. That’s because of all the work they’ve been doing on the left side. That work is done and starting tonight, crews are going to be switching sides and by Monday morning, the southbound traffic is going to be driving on all new pavement on the left side of the bridge.

What they’ve been doing is patching up deteriorating concrete, replacing deck joints, installing a higher-tech waterproofing system and repaving the deck, touching up and replacing steel, as needed, and replacing signs and lights.

It’s not a replacement like with the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, or the Moses Wheeler Bridge, but this overhaul should keep the bridge operating for another 25 years. They are doing all this half a bridge at a time to keep delays to a minimum. They are able to do that because the Gold Star Bridge was built with 10 foot wide shoulders.

So the right travel lane is actually the shoulder right now. Come Monday, the switch over to the left will be done. Keep in mind the left two lanes are for through traffic. The right lane will be the acceleration lane for merging traffic and then becomes the exit lane for route 32.

This next stage is supposed to be done in the spring. Then they start doing all this to the northbound span.