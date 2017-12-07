State Police: Intoxicated man arrested with gun in Salem home

By Published:
Erich Murphy (Connecticut State Police)

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH)– A Salem man was arrested after state police say he was causing problems while drunkenly carrying a gun around a home on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Fairy Lake Road after it was reported that a man was causing problems while intoxicated and with a firearm on him.

While en route, troopers also learned that two adults and two children were inside the home and had locked themselves in a bathroom while the man, later identified as 44-year-old Erich Murphy, tried to get in.

Murphy did get in the bathroom but one adult was able to speak with him, while the other victim and the children left the home.

Police say it was reported the Murphy was making statements against law enforcement and himself while carrying an AR-15 around.

Murphy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor and possession of a firearm under the influence. He was held on a $15,000 bond.

