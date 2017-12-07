State’s Special Transportation Fund headed for the red

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The OTHER state budget crisis. There are two funds that run the state government. There’s the General Fund, which covers almost everything in state government. There’s the Special Transportation Fund, which as the name implies covers all transportation; roads, bridges, trains, buses.

Everyone knows the General Fund is in constant deficit. The Special Transportation Fund is also heading toward the red.

The STF, as it’s known, is funded by the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel. Receipts from that tax are sinking like a rock because cars and trucks are getting better mileage every year and some vehicles (electric) don’t use any gas at all.

As reported first by News 8 back in March, the State Transportation Commissioner told lawmakers that the STF was headed for insolvency in 2020. This was why there was such a big debate about “Electronic Highway Tolls.”

But the Assembly did not act on this so the STF is headed for the red by next July. It means many of those big projects proposed by the Governor (replacing the Waterbury mixmaster, replacing the Aetna I-84 viaduct in Hartford, elevating Route 9 through Middletown) are going to have to be scrapped. To just keep up maintenance of roads and bridges around the state will require more cash.

Thursday, the Governor and Transportation Commissioner will outline what will be needed. Proposals include a big fare hike on Metro-North and on bus fares and cutting back other services.

There is no local town aid for city and town roads and bridges.

