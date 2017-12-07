Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for haggling for a lower price

(WTNH)– It’s going to be a huge weekend at the mall and a lot of you are likely thinking about buying a big ticket item for a loved one.

We are stretching your dollar with when it’s OK to haggle for a lower price! Consumer reports says now’s a good time to brush up on those negotiating skills because it can pay off!

They put it to the test, and of the people who tried to negotiate, 59% got a price reduction and the average savings is about $84!

They tested tens of thousands of people in walk-in stores and online retailers. So here are some tips to do it successfully!

Consumer reports says the best time to haggle is in the morning or in the evening when sales staff is less busy.

Offer to pay in cash as a bargaining chip! Merchants don’t like paying credit card transaction fees.

If a discount isn’t possible, try asking for perks such as free installation, free shipping or an extended warranty.

Lastly, do it respectfully and demonstrate you’ve done you’re homework. If you’re graceful about it and can make it look like it’s in the sellers interest to negotiate with you, they’ll be more willing to hear you out.