The New England Black Wolves prepare for home opener

(WTNH) — Two-tine MVP Shawn Evans talks about what fans can expect at the New England Black Wolves home opener.

The New England Black Wolves are a lacrosse team from Connecticut.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to benefit the United Way and the Tommy Toy Fund. Tickets are available on blackwolves.com.

The Black Wolves Reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season last year.

They are one of nine teams in the National Lacrosse League, with two expansion teams joining for the 2018-19 season.

The home opener is on December 8th at 7:30 p.m. against the defending champion Georgia Swarm at Mohegan Sun. Tickets are available on blackwolves.com.