Two men pose as water company employees, rob woman

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Thomaston is a quaint little town, and the Christmas lights are out, but as the holiday ramps up, so do the burglaries. On Thursday, Thomaston saw a new twist on an old scam.

“Scary, but it sad. Sad that somebody has to do that especially this time of year,” said Thomaston resident Barbara Vanburen.

A woman let two men posing as Connecticut Water Company in Thomaston into her home. One kept her occupied in the basement while the other rummage the house. Officer Bart Deeley of the Thomaston PD says to look official and keep the woman guessing, they used radios.

“They were actually talking to each other on two-way walkie-talkies so one distract her while the other one basically went through the top of the house and then they more or less flip-flopped,” he said.

They stole a large amount of cash and valuables from the house.

Connecticut Water says there are some safety tips to keep in mind:

-Water company employees will display ID badges.

-Look for a water company truck with logo.

-Water company employees will not come to the door to collect payment.

Barbara Vanburen says she is on alert now the police are put out the warning.

What would she do if somebody knocked on the door and said water company?

“I would make sure I saw an ID and even then I would be wary,” she said.

Another tip: If you do have a service scheduled, you can call the water company and they can send you an actual photo of the employee who will be showing up on your front doorstep.

Related: Utilities warn consumers about scams

That way you can have a photo on hand so when they knock on the door you can match the photo to the employee and that way you can feel safe to let them in. But when in doubt, Officer Deeley says you can always keep the door closed and call 9-1-1.

“Don’t allow them access, immediately call the police department and even if they are in fact an employee they are going to understand, contact us, and we will come out and we will verify,” Deeley said.

Officer Deeley says it doesn’t have to be a water company employee, it can be electric, gas or an employee from any company.