Two run-heavy offenses should make for quick game as Killingly, Joel Barlow battle for title

(WTNH)–If you’re going to the Class M football championship game, be there early.

The clock is going to move, with two run-heavy teams. Top-seeded Killingly and star running back Spencer Lockwood are undefeated for the first time since 1953, with a record of 12-0.

Sixth-seeded Joel Barlow has used the triple option to run off a record of 9-3.

With two tough teams, this could be one quick game.

“I actually joked with him that a lot of people would like to see us play on Thanksgiving so everybody can get to their dinner a lot quicker,because in about and hour and fifty minutes you could probably be at your Thanksgiving table,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan.

“Their run game is tremendous. The quarterback does a great job running that option. We have to play disciplined assignment football because if you give them an inch they’re going to break one,” said Killingly coach Chad Neal.