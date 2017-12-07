Waterbury ‘Black Friday bandit’ behind bars

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–An accused “Black Friday” bandit is now behind bars. 32-year-old Marcus Jarman of Waterbury is accused of stealing a watch from the Kohl’s in Hamden.

Police said when a security guard tried stopping him, he told her he had a gun. Police later found him in the parking lot behind Kohl’s, which is located on Dixwell Avenue.

This all happened on “Black Friday,” which is of course, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Jarman is charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny. He will appear in court on Friday.

