What’s Right With Schools: Bacon Academy’s Career and Technical Education Department

COLCHESTER, Conn (WTNH)

At Bacon academy in Colchester, ideas are being turned into reality.

“We have a very intense manufacturing program, traditional metal shop is what you would call back in the day,” said Peter Arseneault, a teacher at Bacon Academy.

Traditional and now embracing today’s ever changing technologies.

3-D printing, laser cutting and much more.

“One of the priorities we have as teachers is actually doing projects that are meaningful, Where students can actually put those skills to work and create individualized pieces of work,” said Aresenualt.

The opportunity to create and solve problems in ways that are different than other schools.

It’s something that stands out for students like Antonia Jascowski

“I’ve done transportation, some of the computer classes.

I feel like I’m getting a different experience that a lot of my peers,” said Jascowski.

Driving it all, a set of strong teachers.

“We have five amazing teachers here. I’ll put these guys up against any tech educations departments in the state quite frankly,” said Arseneault.

Preparing students for success after graduation day.

“When they put that on a resume at a job interview and they say look I know how to operate a CNC router, I know how to run a 3-D printer…in additional to all the other skills. They are going to hit a home-run when it comes to being employed,” said Principal Matthew Peel.

Even sending them off with apprenticeship hours that have led to quality, high paying jobs.

“We currently have students that are all over the place…in CT and outside, electric boat, Pratt and Whitney and Sikorski,” said Arseneault.

Passion paying off at Bacon Academy.