Worker injured at East Haven cheese factory

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A worker at an East Haven cheese factory has been taken to the hospital after her hand became trapped in a dough maker Thursday morning.

According to East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli, a worker at the Calabro Cheese Factory on Coe Avenue got her hand trapped in the dough machine. Firefighters arrived on the scene and worked to extricate the worker from the machine. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

Marcarelli says the worker was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is underway.