4 injured after rollover crash leads to car fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Four people were hospitalized after a rollover crash led to a car fire in Plainfield on Thursday night.

Police say at around 7:49 p.m., rescue crews responded to Shepard Hill Road, in the Central Village section of Plainfield, for a car accident.

An investigation revealed that 36-year-old Michael Deane, of Norwich, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR southbound on Shepard Hill Road when he failed to maintain his lane and caused the car to rollover. As a result of the collision, the car then caught on fire.

Police say Deane and his three passengers were able to get out of the car before officers arrived. They were then taken via ambulance to Backus Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.