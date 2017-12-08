4 injured after rollover crash leads to car fire in Plainfield

By Published:
(File)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Four people were hospitalized after a rollover crash led to a car fire in Plainfield on Thursday night.

Police say at around 7:49 p.m., rescue crews responded to Shepard Hill Road, in the Central Village section of Plainfield, for a car accident.

An investigation revealed that 36-year-old Michael Deane, of Norwich, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR southbound on Shepard Hill Road when he failed to maintain his lane and caused the car to rollover. As a result of the collision, the car then caught on fire.

Police say Deane and his three passengers were able to get out of the car before officers arrived. They were then taken via ambulance to Backus Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s