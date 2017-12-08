8 festive & fun ideas for this weekend

Related Coverage News 8’s Lighting Up the Holidays

(WTNH) — Despite the snow expected on Saturday, there are lots of fun things planned all over the state. We’ve got 8 ideas that’ll be fun for the whole family.

Check out a sweet gingerbread village display at the Children’s Museum in West Hartford on Saturday or Sunday. It took more than ten months to create and may leave you with a craving for candy. The walk down Gingerbread Lane begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

There’s snow in Saturday’s forecast – celebrate at Winter Festival at Common Ground High School in New Haven. This community celebration includes wreath making and activities for the kids. It starts at 10 a.m.

There’s a lot to do at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk this weekend. See Santa diving in a tank with sharks! Be sure to get a picture next to the tank. Santa will be diving at 12:15 and 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re going to be doing some holiday shopping at the Shops at Yale on Saturday evening, the laser light show will get you in the holiday spirit! The show will be projected onto nearby buildings and choreographed to holiday music. It starts at 5 p.m.

Want to meet Santa and his elves? Stop by the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk on Sunday. Bring your dancing shoes! The Holiday Open House starts at noon.

How does having breakfast with Frosty the Snowman sound? Swing by the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport Saturday or Sunday at 9 a.m. and you’ll see Frosty and Santa.

The Holiday Market will be a day of festive fun at Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington on Sunday. Meet Santa or go on a horse drawn carriage ride through the vineyards. The fun starts at 11 a.m.

Besides aquatic animals you’ll have the chance to meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Mystic Aquarium. He’ll be there for Winterfest on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

If you have an event coming up on a weekend this month let us know!